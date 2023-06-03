Billionaire Businessman Mo Ibrahim Castigates West For Failing To Aide Zambia’s Debt Problem

BILLIONAIRE BUSINESSMAN CASTIGATES WEST FOR FAILING TO AIDE ZAMBIA’S DEBT PROBLEM

Sudanese-British billionaire Mohammed Fathi Ahmed Ibrahim commonly known referred to simply as Mo Ibrahim has castigated the west for failing to quickly come to the aid of Zambia over the debt stress, when they have promptly assisted Ukraine and Greece from their problems.

In what has been his repeated theme of condemning western double standards, Ibrahim urged the USA led western world to behave properly towards Africa, saying even during the Covid-19 pandemic they “stupidly” held on to the vaccines and did little to help poor countries whose economic fortunes were decimated by the pandemic.

He said engagements like the EU-Africa summit were good but what mattered were deliverables from the same engagements, saying trillions of dollars were raised during the pandemic with very little to no help coming to Africa.

“Now they are in debt stress. What is happening? When Ukraine has a problem, when Greece has a problem the IMF and World Bank immediately sort it out. Now what is happening in Zambia? What is happening in Sierra Leone? Two years, they did not act. No!” Ibrahim, the former Celtel owner which he sold for $3.4 billion, said, and accused the same western world of doing little to clamp down on illicit funds from Africa which were being funnelled through western companies in terms of profit shifting and other avenues.

He said the western dominated financial architecture was tailored towards benefiting the west as there was no voice from the consumers of services offered by the same… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/billionaire-businessman-castigates-west-for-failing-to-aide-zambias-debt-problem/