DO NOT CONFUSE LOOTING WITH HARDWORK – ROMEO KANG’OMBE

Lusaka, Zambia – April 25, 2024

Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has reiterated the importance of distinguishing between hard work and the criminal act of looting public resources. He emphasized that it is an insult to the collective intelligence of Zambian citizens for criminals to equate looting with legitimate wealth acquisition.

Mr. Kang’ombe condemned the arrogance and stubbornness displayed by former ruling party members, stressing that instead of defending their actions, they should be apologizing to the citizens for betraying their trust when they held power. He pointed out that the recent revelations of stolen properties are directly linked to former President Edgar Lungu’s family and associates, highlighting the need to hold accountable those responsible for plundering the nation’s wealth.

The Member of Parliament called out the previous ruling party, labeling it a criminal organization that sabotaged the country’s future. He questioned how individuals entrusted with national responsibilities could walk away with millions of dollars, while ordinary citizens suffered due to lack of basic services and opportunities.

In response to propaganda suggesting that President Hakainde Hichilema is against local businesses, Mr. Kang’ombe highlighted initiatives such as the creation of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and the increase in Constituency Development Fund (CDF), aimed at empowering local businesses and individuals.

The Sesheke lawmaker raised concerns about unpaid debts to local suppliers during the previous regime, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice. He urged law enforcement officers to remain resolute and not be swayed by propaganda from criminals, stressing the importance of recovering all resources belonging to the Zambian people.

As Zambia moves forward under the progressive leadership of President Hichilema and the UPND, Mr. Kang’ombe emphasized the need for transparency, accountability, and a commitment to rebuilding the nation’s economy for the benefit of all citizens.

