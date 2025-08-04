BINWELL MPUNDU’S BEHAVIOR DOES NOT MATCH WITH HIS PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS – UPND





MINISTER of youth Elvis Nkandu says he does not see Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu becoming president, arguing that the latter’s behaviour leaves much to desire for someone vying for the highest office in the land.





And Nkandu wonders how Mpundu will contest for presidency next year when he is not known countrywide.





Recently, Mpundu said he would contest the presidency in the 2026 general elections, vowing to usher in a new generation of youthful leaders under his newly formed movement, Ichabaiche.





Mpundu further said the time had come for young people to take a leading role in Zambia’s political leadership.





Reacting to Mpundu’s statements, Saturday, Nkandu said he does not see Mpundu becoming the president.