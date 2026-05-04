Bishop Prof. Joshua Banda adds his voice to the conversation, commending Pastor Jeremiah Ng’onomo for raising concern over Yo Maps’ “Budget” video.





But this is bigger than one video.



It’s about the tension between creative expression and cultural responsibility, between influence and impact, and between modern culture and deeply held Christian values





Scripture reminds us:

“Everything is permissible… but not everything is beneficial.” – 1 Corinthians 10:23



So the question is not just what we can create… but what we should promote.





As the conversation continues, one thing becomes clear, the voices shaping culture must also be accountable to it.





What do you think, where should we draw the line between art, values, and faith?