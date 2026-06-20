“Black Rain” reported in Moscow as authorities reveal scale of latest drone assault



Residents in southeastern Moscow are reportedly facing severe environmental fallout following the massive fire at a major oil refinery near the Russian capital.





Images widely shared on Russian social media appear to show black soot and oily residue covering vehicles, windows and apartment balconies in districts including Maryino and Kapotnya. Local residents have described the phenomenon as “Black Rain,” allegedly caused by smoke and airborne particles from the refinery fire that has continued burning since the previous day.





Meanwhile, Moscow authorities have revised official figures, stating that as many as 194 Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian capital during the latest attack wave — a new record surpassing the previous high reported earlier this year.





On a nationwide scale, Russian officials claimed that air defense systems intercepted a total of 555 drones in a single night across the country.



While many of the reported figures and images have not been independently verified, the latest events underscore both the growing intensity of long-range drone warfare and its increasingly visible impact on civilian life inside Russia.