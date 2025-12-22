Blaming AfriForum Is a Distraction — But Anti-American Rhetoric Alone Doesn’t Explain SA–US Tensions



Phumulani M. Majozi is right to raise a hard truth many South Africans don’t want to confront:

the Ramaphosa administration has often misled the public by suggesting that AfriForum is the main reason US–South Africa relations have deteriorated. That narrative was convenient — and many people believed it.





For more than a decade, South Africans have watched elements within the ANC embrace open anti-American rhetoric, align themselves with Washington’s rivals, and speak with hostility about the West while still expecting Western trade, aid, and investment to remain unaffected. That contradiction has consequences.





🔹 Why Majozi’s argument holds weight



Senior ANC figures have repeatedly attacked the US politically and ideologically.



South Africa’s foreign policy has drifted closer to countries openly hostile to the US.





Mixed messaging on Russia, Ukraine, and global conflicts has raised serious concerns in Washington.



Diplomacy thrives on trust — and trust has been weakened over time, not overnight.





Blaming AfriForum alone oversimplifies a much deeper problem and avoids accountability at government level.



However — this is where Majozi’s argument also needs balance.





🔸 Where the argument falls short AfriForum is not irrelevant in the diplomatic equation.

Lobbying groups, court actions, and international campaigns do influence how South Africa is perceived abroad — especially when they reach US lawmakers and media. To pretend they have zero impact would be dishonest.





🔸 The real facts on the ground



US–SA relations are strained because of multiple overlapping issues, not one villain.



The ANC’s ideological posturing plays a role.





AfriForum’s international activism plays a role.



South Africa’s economic decline, governance failures, corruption, and policy uncertainty also play a major role.





Investors and allies care less about slogans and more about stability, rule of law, and clear alignment.





🟡 The uncomfortable truth This is not a simple “AfriForum vs ANC” story.

It is a story about a governing party trying to deflect blame, activist groups pushing their own agendas, and ordinary South Africans caught in the middle while the economy suffers.





South Africa does not need propaganda, scapegoats, or ideological shouting matches.

It needs honest leadership, consistent foreign policy, and accountability — especially in a world where global alliances matter more than ever.



Ignoring that reality won’t fix our relationship with the US — or our problems at home.