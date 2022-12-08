Blaming Zimbabwe For The Low Water Levels In Kariba Dam Beats Logic- Greyford Monde

BLAMING ZIMBABWE FOR THE LOW WATER LEVELS IN KARIBA DAM BEATS LOGIC

…. the current Government is treading on a very dangerous path says Greyford Monde

Lusaka, Thursday, December 8, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Yes! the UPND is in the right direction in terms of ensuring that the cost of living continues to go up and Prices of Commodities reach beyond majority Zambians, Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant Greyford Monde has said.

Hon Monde said this when he featured on HOT FM’s HOT SEAT programme today.

He said the UPND is also on the right path to ensure that the Fuel keeps on skyrocketing to the disadvantage of the Zambian people.

He said such is contrary to the pre-campaign promises which gave hope to the people for cheaper commodities.

And Hon Monde said what has been transpiring under the current Administration makes the UPND worse than the PF were while in Government.

“Which formula should the Zambian people be using, is it the PF formula which was working towards regulating price of fuel or the UPND formula which is doubling the prices. When you talk about it, they say you are better off with 50 kwacha fuel as long as you have peace. But the Zambians need cheaper commodities,” he wondered.

Hon Monde who is also former Itezhi-tezhi Lawmaker has since counselled the current Government against boasting of achievements because there hasn’t been any.

“From the way things are going, everything is not holding up, the energy sector, tourism, agricultural almost everything, this is different from what people expected. We will rate them according to their promises, and in terms of promises they haven’t done much,” he said.

With the UPND having tendency to blame others when things are not going well, Hon Monde is bemused that the blame game has now shifted towards Neighbouring Zimbabwe for the low water levels in Kariba dam.

He said the current Government is treading on a very dangerous path diplomatically.

He is of the view that Zimbabwe should have been courted for talks as opposed to publicly make announcements.

“They had boasted of having ended loadshedding, now that it is coming back, blame games are coming from all directions.. the Minister had blamed PF, now they are blaming Zimbabwe. That’s dangerous diplomatically. There was need for dialogue meeting. This issue of pointing at the next person every time they fail to do something is not going to take them anywhere,” he said.