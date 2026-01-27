“Blocking the Way” – Portable Accuses Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy of Monopolizing the Industry



Fresh off his release from custody, controversial street-hop artist Portable has launched a scathing attack on the titans of Nigerian music, accusing them of stifling the growth of upcoming artists.





The Monopoly Allegation



Speaking during an Instagram live session, the “Zazu” crooner called out the industry’s heavyweights specifically Wizkid, Olamide, Davido, and Burna Boy. He argued that their dominance over the last decade has created a ceiling that prevents new talent from truly shining.





Fake Life Accusations



Beyond the gatekeeping claims, Portable also took aim at their perceived wealth. He alleged that the luxurious lifestyles displayed by these superstars are often fabricated for public perception, citing instances where they reportedly claim free gifts are expensive purchases.





He said:



“Wizkid, Olamide, Davido, and Burna Boy have been at the top for over 10 years and blocking the way for other artistes to come up… they also lie a lot, they can say they bought a chain for 1 billion dollars, whereas it might have been given to them for free.”



