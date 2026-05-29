Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Test In Florida



Blue Origin’s massive New Glenn rocket exploded during testing at Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 28, dealing a major setback to Jeff Bezos’ space ambitions as the company competes against Elon Musk’s SpaceX.





The rocket, which was unmanned at the time of the incident, had been preparing for its fourth launch mission to deploy 48 Amazon Kuiper internet satellites into low Earth orbit as part of Amazon’s effort to challenge the Starlink satellite network.





No satellites had been attached to the rocket during the test, and officials confirmed there were no injuries or fatalities. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.





The incident is expected to have significant consequences for Blue Origin, which has also been selected to support NASA’s Artemis lunar program by transporting cargo and lunar landing systems for future Moon missions.





Despite the setback, analysts note that SpaceX itself previously experienced multiple Starship explosions during testing campaigns in Texas before achieving major breakthroughs.

An abnormal situation is unfolding in the modern space race.