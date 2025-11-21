BOMBER ARMADA HEADS TOWARD GULF OF MEXICO NEAR VENEZUELA



4 U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers are roaring south over America toward the Gulf of Mexico, with flight trackers showing 2 “Bomber Barons” from Minot AFB (North Dakota) leading the pack.





They’re possibly escorted by a mystery third bird, and a fourth just lifting off from Barksdale AFB (Louisiana).



This screams another Bomber Task Force show-of-force





Likely practicing simulated strikes off Venezuela’s coast, flexing long-range muscle amid Maduro’s regime wobbles, drug ties, election theft echoes, and regional instability.





These beasts can carry nukes or conventional hell (cruise missiles, JDAMs) and have shadowed Caracas before, reminding the socialist strongman Uncle Sam’s got eyes on the Caribbean.





With Trump back and vowing no more “weakness,” is this the opener for tougher Venezuela plays?





Maduro’s defenses are on alert, and his “Imagine” cover wasn’t effective.