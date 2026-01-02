BOMBSHELL WAR VET VOWS: “MNANGAGWA MUST GO, 2030 PLOT WILL DIE!”

War veterans’ leader and Vice President Chiwenga ally Blessed “Cde Bombshell” Geza has launched a blistering end-of-year broadside, declaring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s days are numbered and that the much-talked-about 2030 Project is “dead before birth”.

In a fiery message to Zimbabweans at home and abroad, Geza said 2025 had been a year of suffering, truth-telling and political awakening, as corruption deepened and ordinary citizens were pushed to the brink. He accused Mnangagwa and what he called Zvigananda elite looters masquerading as leaders of hijacking the liberation movement to protect stolen wealth and evade accountability.

Geza insisted his stance is driven by duty, not ambition, warning that constitutional manipulation and third-term ambitions threaten the nation’s soul. He revealed he was forced into hiding for speaking out, as war veterans and citizens were arrested for demanding their rights.

But defiant to the end, Cde Bombshell vowed that 2026 would be a turning point, declaring: “Power that fears the end has already failed. Zimbabwe will rise again.”





