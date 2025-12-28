Botswana Thanks Zambia For Medicines Help

The Ministry of Health is aware of some circulating news misrepresenting facts about the recent consignment of medicines received from Zambia.

The Republic of Botswana has an existing agreement with the Republic of Zambia to support each other on all economic essentials including medicines, during times of need. Botswana has a similar arrangement with other countries within the SADC region and beyond.

It was in this context that Botswana bought and had some medicines donated to it by the Republic of Zambia. Botswana thanks Zambia for this great generosity and also for facilitating the procurement of medicines and medical commodities from its manufacturers and suppliers.

As has been publicly acknowledged, Botswana is actively engaging different countries and medicines’ manufacturers with a view to availing all essential medicines to the people. Many countries have answered this call.

Just last week, the President of the Republic of Botswana Advocate Duma Gideon Boko was in talks with his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema on this issue. Mr President also spoke to his Zimbabwean counterpart Dr Emmerson D. Mnangagwa on the kind of support and facilitation that their countries can make.

Tremendous progress has so far been made in this regard. Procured medicines and those donated by friendly countries continue to flow into the country. The recently received medicines from Zambia are part of those continuing efforts.

Government will not rest until all essential medicines have been finally delivered to the people.

The Ministry therefore, urges the nation to remain calm and ignore any misrepresentation of facts. As usual, the Ministry will continue to provide updates on this issue.

Thank you.

Mompoloki Lekoto

For Permanent Secretary