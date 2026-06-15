BREAKDOWN OF BURNA BOY’S DRESS TO THE FIFA WORLD CUP PERFORMANCE, 2026.



His jean is a custom hand- embellished light wash denim jean designed by Mexican artisans which is reportedly valued at $50,000 (over 60 million Naira)





His eyeglasses 👓 is Louis Vuitton 1.0 Millionaires Sunglasses which cost between $850-$890.



His shoes are part of a high-fashion look from the Campillo Fall 2026 collection with estimated valuation of $800-$2,000.





His ring is a custom diamond ring with a reported value $2M. Burna boy also stated the price of his ring in an online video which circulated few weeks ago.





Wow 😲😳 that’s $2.052M which is approximately ₦2.79 billion to ₦2.89 billion on one body?



Note: the numbers are estimates, verified by Google.



Moral lesson: I’ve not eaten since morning but I’ve been calculating someone’s money 😩😩😩