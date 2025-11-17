BREBNER CHANGALA WARNS ZAMBIA IS DRIFTING INTO INTIMIDATION AND INSECURITY AFTER VIOLENT ATTACK ON PF SECRETARIAT





By Raphael Mulenga



Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala has cautioned that the violent attack carried out on Saturday by suspected UPND cadres at the Patriotic Front Secretariat in Lusaka is a worrying sign that the country is drifting into an environment of intimidation and insecurity.





Mr. Changala says it is disturbing that a party ushered into office on the promise of ending political thuggery now appears to be tolerating the same behaviour it once opposed, urging Zambians to reject the resurgence of violence and uphold the change they voted for.





He notes that citizens made a clear decision to move the country forward and insists that any return to the turbulence associated with past political clashes should not be accepted.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Changala has described the incident at the PF secretariat where suspected cadres reportedly stormed the premises, vandalised infrastructure, attacked onlookers and damaged vehicles, as a regrettable development that signals a worrying shift in the ruling party’s conduct.





He has since called for firm national condemnation of the violent acts and a renewed commitment to peaceful political engagement.



PHOENIX NEWS