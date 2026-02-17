Brian Mundubile Offers Makebi Zulu & Given Lubinda 12 Days to Engage & Consider Being Running Mate under Tonse Alliance

BM Offers Makebi Zulu & Given Lubinda 12 Days to Engage & Consider Being Running Mate under Tonse Alliance





……….“Come now, let us settle the matter,”

says the Lord. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow;

though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool”, Isaiah 1:18. This is President Brian Mundubile’s honest call and offer to Hon. Makebi Zulu and Hon. Given Lubinda in the spirit of ECL brotherhood, dialogue and PF opposition unity except that it will expire after 12 days from today……





By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba



1. It is now official that President BM has extended this brotherly offer to specifically the two PF presidential candidates captioned following feedback, advice and guidance from different stakeholders within PF, the church, traditional leaders, academics, media and within Tonse Alliance. This media notice is a transparent gesture and public process with a view of allowing different stakeholders to appreciate that BM is magnanimous, inclusive, responsive and accommodative with the goal of fostering opposition unity.





2. Comparably, BM has so far emerged as top notch national political brand that is openly being endorsed by hundreds and thousands PF leadership structures and members across Zambia. This is political fortune and endorsement support base is what he wants to share with everyone. By accepting to be his running mate, either Hon. Makebi Zulu or Hon. Given Lubinda may fast track their chances of being in government as Republican Vice President this coming August under BM’s leadership. The offer is on the table and open to the two for now.





3. Through political lenses, BM is a duly elected President of Tonse Alliance with a legitimate mandate to contest August 2026 elections as the alliance’s flag bearer on any SPV. Both Makebi Zulu and Given Lubinda are still merely talking and visiting people without a physical political platform or legitimate mandate from any registered party. As Tonse Alliance, we believe that by joining BM who has multiple possible SPVs will politically sanitize them with institutional credibility and public legitimacy they so much need.





4. Officially, BM is President of an alliance backed by 10 political parties and 15 civil society organizations as we speak. With 25 organizations and leaders endorsing him for August elections, BM has the highest stakeholders political approval in Zambia so far as he surpasses even President HH whose UPND Alliance has less then 7 member organizations. Hence, Makebi Zulu or Given Lubinda may kiss political fortune by speedily joining hands with BM for running mate when the door is still wide open for any of them.





5. So far, we have seen that Hon. Makebi Zulu and Hon. Given Lubinda are repeatedly wasting each other’s political opportunities like by endlessly walking political journeys to nowhere. They paid K200,000 to contest the vanity PF convention which never took place in November, 2025. To date in February, 2026, they are still talking about a PF national convention when Robert Chabinga is keeping PF certificate papers under the Indian ocean in gilled Shoprite plastic bags. Hence, we feel that joining BM under Tonse Alliance is their practical cure for all their political traps and crises outside Chabinga.





6. Tonse Alliance has noted with sadness that Hon. Makebi Zulu and Hon. Given Lubinda were recently misled and “fooled” by some PF political gamblers that one of them shall be chosen as 2026 flag bearer using the “PF CONCLAVE OF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES”. But as soon as BM withdrew, the PF conclave produced yellow, black, purple and red smoke in clashing like a titanic ship. This confirmed that only BM matters more politically as we speak both in PF and outside PF. So, joining BM will practically redeem them from such manipulations and time wasting episodes.





7. In like manner, Tonse Alliance has also seen that Hon. Makebi Zulu and Hon. Given Lubinda being politically abused misled that a “Council of Elders” can anoint any of them as 2026 Presidential candidate. This approach is equally political offside and it is a wrong as well as false path to State House. Through a General Congress, BM has already passed this democratic political test and joining him as running mate may save time and resources for MZ and GL.





8. We in Tonse Alliance believe that Presidential candidates must be legitimately elected by their own party national conventions as well as their own members as we did last month for Hon. Brian Mundubile. We think that it is anarchical for a gang of youth, women, men, elders or minors outside established political institutions to misled mature politicians that they can arbitrarily choose a Presidential Flag Bearer for 2026. For our Makebi Zulu or Given Lubinda, joining BM as running mate is politically more intelligent and safer than waste more time, energy or resources with such illegitimate political experiments like “Council of Elders” conclave.





9. From our end, we view this “Council of Elders” project to be politically misplaced as well as biasely aligned and will only waste time for our Makebi Zulu or Given Lubinda for nothing. Tonse Alliance fears that another “compromised conclave” without established membership, political order and institutional legitimacy will make both MZ and GL vulnerable to more unnecessary experiments and street political exploitations. By considering to work with BM as running mate, we believe that any of the two PF leaders will redeem themselves and their supporters politically.



10. Under the leadership of BM, Tonse Alliance has prioritized to promote political dialogue, reconciliation, peace and unity with fellow PF leaders and the entire opposition front. It is against this backdrop that Hon. Makebi Zulu and Hon. Given Lubinda have been identified as priority partners to seek dialogue and explore the possibility of securing this proposed political marriage within 12 days. Tonse Alliance is still operating on the principle of open dialogue and opposition unity as championed by BM.





11. Moreover, BM is PF and he will remain PF at heart and character just like Makebi Zulu or Given Lubinda. This in itself helps either Makebi Zulu or Given Lubinda to easily engage, openly dialogue and unanimously agree to work together. When we look back as Tonse Alliance, we dont see any reason why Makebi Zulu or Given Lubinda should insist to push closed doors politically elsewhere when BM has widely opened one for them. We hope that they do not listen to their selfish handlers and grredy followers because they may regret when it is too late.





12. In Psalms 118: 22, the Bible guides that “The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone of the house”. In PF, BM has religiously been fought since 2021 when he emerged as one of the Presidential candidates. But consistently, God is raising him as the main opposition rival to unseat HH in August 2026. For Makebi Zulu or Given Lubinda who only showed up October 2025 in the PF Presidential race, joining BM becomes their free shortcut to win power and form government.





Tonse Alliance has extended this dialogue offer to the two and the 12 days countdown starts today. Either themselves or their trusted teams, they are free to contact Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, Hon. Mutotwe Kafyaya, Counsel Debby Kambwa Aongola, SC Chifumu Banda or President BM himself and cordially engage. In Tonse Alliance, we believe in everyone for everyone and mother Zambia!