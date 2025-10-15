BRIAN MUSHIMBA JOINS PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Another power hungry misguided PF official wants to stand
ENGINEER FOR THE NATION: WHY BRIAN MUSHIMBA’S TECHNICAL EXPERTISE COULD BE ZAMBIA’S SOLUTION IN 2026
In the complex and often turbulent arena of politics, the call for a leader with a proven track record of solving tangible problems is growing louder. As Zambia looks toward the 2026 general elections, one name is being floated not for his political rhetoric, but for his decades of hands-on, engineering-grade problem-solving: Brian Mushimba.
Trained in the USA as an engineer by the Government of Zambia via a meritorious ZCCM scholarship, Mushimba is not a career politician. He is a seasoned professional who has spent the bulk of his 25-year career in the private sector, tackling some of the most difficult challenges in the critical electricity supply chain. His potential candidacy represents a compelling argument: that the skills needed to run a nation in crisis are the same as those needed to run a complex engineering project—precision, accountability, and a focus on deliverable results.
A Career Built on Solving Africa’s Core Challenges
Brian Mushimba’s resume reads like a blueprint for national development. His professional journey has equipped him with a unique and practical skill set:
· Powering Grids: At Siemens Power Generation in the USA, he was instrumental in designing, project-managing, and commissioning approximately 10,000 MWs of new electricity generation onto the North American grid. This experience in adding massive baseload power is directly applicable to Zambia’s own energy deficits.
· Local Industrial Optimization: As Engineering Manager at Lafarge Cement in Chilanga, he was responsible for optimizing a major industrial asset, gaining firsthand experience in managing and improving Zambian industrial operations.
· Technical Leadership: His role as an expatriate Technical Director at Eskom and later as Managing Director at Algonquin Power & Corp in Canada provided him with high-level executive experience in managing large utilities, stabilizing grids, and overseeing development pipelines.
· Pan-African Energy Development: As the current CEO of Great Lakes Africa Energy (GLAE), which owns Ndola Energy, he is actively involved in developing energy projects across the continent, giving him a broad perspective on African infrastructure and investment.
A Proven, Though Brief, Political Track Record
Mushimba is not entirely new to the halls of government. His tenure as Member of Parliament for Kankoyo and Cabinet Minister demonstrated his ability to transition his skills to the public sector. As Minister of Transport and Communication, he was a key figure in the relaunch of Zambia Airways, a landmark national project. His understanding of major infrastructure development, coupled with his private-sector discipline, likely contributed to the advancement of this and other strategic initiatives.
The “Engineer-in-Chief” Presidential Model
The core of the argument for a Mushimba presidency lies in a fundamental shift in leadership style. An engineer is trained to:
· Diagnose Problems Root-Cause First: Instead of treating symptoms, an engineer identifies the fundamental flaw in a system.
· Design Data-Driven Solutions: Decisions are based on empirical evidence and proven models, not on political convenience.
· Execute with Precision and Accountability: A project has a clear scope, a timeline, and a budget. Success is measured by its on-time, on-budget delivery.
Applying this methodology to national challenges—from load-shedding and economic diversification to public service delivery—could transform how government operates. The call to lead “like China” can be interpreted not as an ideological alignment, but as an admiration for China’s methodical, long-term, and execution-focused approach to infrastructure-led development—a approach an engineer like Mushimba is inherently equipped to understand and adapt for Zambia’s unique context.
The Road to 2026
While his candidacy has not been formally declared, the profile of Brian Mushimba presents a powerful alternative for Zambian voters. His career is a testament to a lifetime of preparing for the monumental task of national development. In a nation yearning for practical solutions over political promises, the man who helped deliver 10,000 MW of power and managed complex energy systems across the globe may just be the candidate who can help Zambia reconnect to its own grid of prosperity.
As the 2026 elections draw nearer, the question for Zambians may shift from “Who will lead us?” to “What kind of problem-solver do we need?”
Ndombolo ya solo has started for 2026. It will slowly morph into a full blown circus as the circus masters take their place. Watch the space.
True this adulterous man wants to lead this country? In 2021 when he lefr to go Canada to work, this man was reported to have had an affair. Today he thinks he has the moral creediance to lead? Who? Zambia? Nishi Christain nation lable yaya kwe?
In 4 years how many institutions have you hopped around and led? Is thay a sign of stablity? Beniko serious
One thing I get about the people throwing their hats in the Presidential Ring is that many are Technocrats.. Highly educated with both local and international exposure. They are basically Intellectuals who for a long time have just been spectators.. allowing mediocrity to take the lead .
This is an interesting development. It’s high time we started having people like Professor Clive Chirwa, Or Professor Nason
Ngoma in the ring. We have been having low level Thinkers as Presidents. Let’s try to raise the bar higher, and see how Intellectuals can fare.
And if we can have a debate with a panel of Professor Clive Chirwa, Professor Nason Ngoma, Counsel John Sangwa, Mudolo, Mushimba, Hakainde , Dr Fred Mmembe etc , it will be great for Zambia . The Presidency will have respect…and the hopeless low thinkers who have monopolized Zambian Politics can be put to size.
Every Zambian has the right to aspire to the highest office in the land. He has held political office before and i am sure he knows what it takes to give a shot to the top job. He knows that he will require a Special Vehicle with political structures which has presence in all the ten provinces of the country that will help him mobilize the voters. In addition he requires financial resources to campaign effectively, as politics in Africa are politics of the belly. I wish him all the best.
Having an education is not 100% passport that you can lead. Our leadered State Counsel have demonstrated this in the past week and year. Kabimba being reminded that he should first understood that he need to carry his ID and a letter drafted by himself introducing himself and signed by himself. As ludacras as that sounds …Ndiye lamulo. And have a ID issued by LAZ. John Sangwa was told off by the courts when he attempted to present a verbal arguement without a written statement in tbe matter in the Constitutional Court. Ba so called Constitutional Lawyer, failed to follow the rules of the court. How do expect students to pass if their lecturers are so arrogant and think they are above the law?
These are two technocrats for you. Leadship is an “inate” ability, not aome hauty craft that you pick up from Business school. Look at the GOP tell me that in the Trump cabinet and Trump himself is not educated? Yet Ronald Reagan was a “damn sight better leader” than Donald Trump with a Wharton Business school degree, which Trump says he has.
Lets make balance and objective statements. Let them be based on facts.
As the Greek Philosopher Pluto says ” Good people dont need laws to tell them how to act responisibly, bad people will find ways to circumvent laws”
Lets not use pieces of paper to justify people not morally credible to lead.
What Zambia needs are leaders not technocrats or intellectuals or so called learned men and women.
To lead people you need emotional intelligence. That you need to understand them. Usually, those who are academically gifted tend to have low emotional intelligence and hence make poor leaders.
People with high emotional intelligence are capable of motivating the general population and get them to do extraordinary things. This is what will get us out of the woods. No intellectual or technocrat will address all our woes. It is us the people who will find the solutions if we have the right kind of leaders.
Those who are trusting in technocrats will be disappointed.