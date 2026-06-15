British forces intercept tanker suspected of links to Russia’s shadow fleet



British armed forces have intercepted the oil tanker SMYRTOS in the English Channel in what is being described as the first military operation of its kind targeting a vessel suspected of being connected to Russia’s sanctioned “shadow fleet.”





According to reports, the tanker was stopped and inspected amid growing efforts by Western governments to enforce sanctions and disrupt networks allegedly used to transport Russian oil outside international restrictions.





Authorities are investigating the vessel’s ownership structure, operational activities, and potential links to entities targeted by sanctions.





The operation marks a significant escalation in efforts to monitor maritime traffic linked to Russia’s energy exports as tensions between Moscow and Western nations remain high.