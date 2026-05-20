British prisoner in Iran enters 10th day of hunger strike

Craig Foreman, a British citizen imprisoned in Iran with his wife for 17 months, has entered the 10th day of a hunger strike in Tehran’s Evin prison to protest being denied phone calls, visits with his wife and access to his lawyer, a source familiar with the case told Iran International.

Foreman, who is consuming only water, sugar and salt, began the strike after prison authorities barred him and his wife, Lindsay Foreman, from contacting or visiting each other following a BBC interview in which they spoke about the difficult conditions faced by many Iranians, the source said.

The source said Foreman was “not in a good condition” after 10 days without food, adding that he was also protesting being prevented from speaking about what he had witnessed in prison, including fellow inmates being transferred for execution.

According to the source, Foreman has repeatedly complained that prison officials and Iran’s judiciary had made “false promises” to him, saying he did not understand why he had to hear “so many lies” from Iranian officials.

The Foremans were sentenced in February to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, which they deny. Britain has condemned the sentences as “totally unjustifiable.”