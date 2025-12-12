BROSS STORM! SA COACH REPORTED FOR ‘RACE-CODED’ RANT

South Africa’s football world has been rocked by a fresh controversy after national team head coach Hugo Broos was officially reported to the South African Human Rights Commission. The complaint accuses the veteran coach of making “racially-coded” and “derogatory” remarks about rising star Mbekezeli Mbokazi following the midfielder’s shock move to Major League Soccer.

Broos allegedly questioned both Mbokazi’s decision to head to the MLS and the role of his agent, comments critics say carried an unacceptable undertone. The row intensified when the coach publicly blasted the player for arriving late to Bafana Bafana camp ahead of the crucial AFCON preparations,a move that many believe unfairly singled him out.

As the Human Rights Commission reviews the claims, pressure is mounting on SAFA to respond. What began as a routine transfer has spiralled into a storm threatening to overshadow South Africa’s AFCON campaign and ignite a deeper national debate on race, respect, and responsibility in sport.