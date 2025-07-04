“Burial Standoff: Lungu Family Accuses Government of Betrayal and Flip-Flopping”





Tensions between the family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Zambian government have intensified, with the family accusing authorities of inconsistency and dishonesty in the handling of burial arrangements for the country’s sixth Republican President.





In a live interview on South Africa’s SABC, family spokesperson and lawyer Makebi Zulu dismissed recent claims that meaningful negotiations have been ongoing. Instead, he painted a picture of stalled talks, government backtracking, and mounting frustration.





“Lately, there have not been any negotiations with the government,” Mr. Zulu said candidly. “You may be aware that President Lungu passed on the 5th of June, and from the 6th of June, we engaged in conversations with the government. But every time we thought we had found common ground, the government changed its position on matters of concern.”





According to Zulu, what began as hopeful talks quickly deteriorated into a cycle of shifting goalposts. Agreements, he said, were frequently reversed, undermining trust and prolonging the process.





“This not only dishonors the memory of President Lungu but also puts the family in a very difficult position,” he emphasized. “The problem we had was the government repeatedly shifting goalposts. Agreements would be made, only to be unmade the next day.”





Mr. Zulu also used the platform to express the family’s deep disappointment with how the issue has been handled, suggesting that the late President’s wishes are being ignored in the current political and public debate.





His remarks come amid growing public concern over the delay in burying the late Head of State, who died nearly a month ago. The unresolved matter has sparked widespread speculation, with critics accusing the government of politicizing what should be a solemn and unifying national event.





While government representatives have publicly stated their openness to dialogue, Mr. Zulu insists that the family has yet to see a credible demonstration of that willingness.





“The family came to the table in good faith. But we’ve reached a point where we must question whether the other side has done the same,” he said.





Observers believe Mr. Zulu’s comments could place added pressure on President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration to bring closure to the issue with transparency and dignity. The impasse threatens to further polarize the nation, especially at a time when emotions remain raw and Lungu’s legacy remains contested.





As the days stretch on with no final agreement in sight, Zambians across the political divide are calling for a swift and respectful resolution one that honors the memory of a man who served at the highest office of the land, regardless of the political controversies he may have left behind.



July 3, 2025

©️ KUMWESU