BURIED TREASURE: THE COUNTRIES SITTING ON TRILLIONS 💰



From oil-soaked deserts to mineral-rich forests, some nations are quite literally standing on fortunes worth tens of trillions of dollars. According to data from Statista (2021), Russia tops the global league table, boasting an eye-watering $75 trillion in natural resource wealth, driven largely by oil, gas, coal and vast mineral reserves.





The United States comes second with $45 trillion, thanks to its mix of coal, timber, natural gas and precious metals. Close behind is Saudi Arabia on $34 trillion, where oil remains the backbone of national power and influence. Canada follows with $33 trillion, rich in timber, oil sands and minerals.





Further down the list are Iran, China, Brazil and Australia, all packed with energy resources, metals and agricultural wealth. Rounding out the top ten are Iraq and Venezuela, both heavily dependent on oil.





But while these numbers are staggering, experts warn: natural riches don’t always translate into prosperity, how resources are managed makes all the difference.