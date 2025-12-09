Breaking News!
Burkina Faso Detains 11 Nigerian Officers After Airspace Violation.
Burkina Faso has confirmed it has detained 11 Nigerian military officers and impounded a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft after it entered the country’s airspace without authorization.
The aircraft made an emergency landing in Bobo Dioulasso on December 8 and was found to be carrying two crew members and nine military passengers. All 11 are now in custody.
The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) made up of Burkina Faso , Mali and Niger issued a strong statement condemning the incident as a violation of sovereignty and international aviation laws.
AES has responded by;
-Placing its armed forces on maximum alert
-Authorizing air defense systems to neutralize any intruding aircraft
-Launching a full investigation
The bloc described the event as an unfriendly act and says new strict security measures are now in place to protect its territory and citizens.