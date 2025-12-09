Burkina Faso Detains 11 Nigerian Officers After Airspace Violation.

0

Breaking News!

Burkina Faso  Detains 11 Nigerian  Officers After Airspace Violation.

Burkina Faso has confirmed it has detained 11 Nigerian military officers and impounded a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft after it entered the country’s airspace without authorization.


The aircraft made an emergency landing in Bobo Dioulasso on December 8 and was found to be carrying two crew members and nine military passengers. All 11 are now in custody.

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) made up of Burkina Faso , Mali  and Niger   issued a strong statement condemning the incident as a violation of sovereignty and international aviation laws.



AES has responded by;

-Placing its armed forces on maximum alert

-Authorizing air defense systems to neutralize any intruding aircraft


-Launching a full investigation

The bloc described the event as an unfriendly act and says new strict security measures are now in place to protect its territory and citizens.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here