BURKINA FASO SET TO BUILD 2 PRISONS & 5 COURTS FOR CORRUPTION.



In the words of the Presido and Point One Captain Ibrahim Traore :



“Corruption is a cancer that has crippled Africa’s progress for decades, stifling growth and development.

My government will make eradicating corruption its top priority, ensuring it becomes a thing of the past.

To those who still believe embezzling Burkina Faso’s resources—meant for the benefit of all its people—is a game, know this: you will soon be watching us rebuild our nation from behind bars.”