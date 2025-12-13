Burkina Faso’s President Traoré Becomes First Leader to Receive AES Regional Biometric ID



Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has received the first biometric identity card issued by the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).



The new AES biometric ID is valid for 10 years.



It features advanced security measures that meet international standards, ensuring secure identification for citizens across member states.



The AES biometric cards will replace the ECOWAS IDs previously issued to citizens from AES member countries.



All AES biometric card holders will also enjoy free travel access between member states.