Burkina Faso’s reckless violation of ICAO rules over emergency landing exposes AES’s hostility toward Nigeria





By: Zagazola Makama



The seizure of 10 Nigerian Air Force personnel by Burkina Faso’s military regime after an emergency landing has ignited anger across diplomatic and aviation circles, with experts condemning the move as vindictive, unprofessional, and a direct breach of globally recognised ICAO safety procedures.





The Nigerian C-130 Hercules aircraft, which made an emergency landing in Bobo-Dioulasso on Monday, had already obtained clearance before entering Burkina Faso’s airspace, contrary to AES claims. Aviation sources confirmed that the crew followed all required procedures after encountering an in-flight technical distress, including declaring an emergency and requesting the nearest available runway.





Under ICAO international law, which supersedes regional disagreements, an aircraft facing distress has the unrestricted right to land anywhere, including in hostile territory or active war zones. Emergency procedures clearly state that: Pilots must transmit “MAYDAY” or “PAN-PAN” depending on the severity, all air traffic units must grant priority, maintain radio silence, and provide safe landing guidance, no country is permitted to deny landing rights to a distressed aircraft, regardless of political tension or military status and any obstruction or punishment of an emergency landing is treated as a serious violation of international aviation law.





Yet, despite these established global norms, Burkina Faso’s junta responded with hostility, detaining impounding the aircraft while issuing inflammatory statements through the Confederation of Sahel States (AES).





Multiple diplomatic sources say Burkina Faso’s behaviour was not about airspace violation, but about frustration and anger over Nigeria’s role in foiling the recent coup attempt in Benin Republic. The junta in Ouagadougou has openly aligned itself with regimes in Niger and Mali and views Nigeria-led ECOWAS as an adversary.





Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, having withdrawn from ECOWAS to form the AES, have taken increasingly confrontational postures. The failed coup in Benin Republic would have added a fourth member to their alliance. Nigeria, working with Beninese authorities, helped abort the mutiny, an outcome that allegedly angered Ouagadougou. It was believe this political grievance drove their irrational and provocative treatment of the Nigerian Air Force crew.





Ironically, while Burkina Faso claimed “sovereignty violation,” the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerien Air Force, both on opposing sides of the ECOWAS–AES political divide continue to operate jointly on the border. Niger and Nigeria have been conducting joint operations against ISWAP in part of North East.

This exposes the immaturity and isolationist attitude of Burkina Faso’s junta, which has adopted a policy of hostility even toward partners with whom they still maintain diplomatic ties.





Despite withdrawing from ECOWAS, Burkina Faso continues to operate its embassy in Nigeria. This makes its hostile action even more illogical and diplomatically inappropriate. If they expect safe operations and immunity for their missions on Nigerian soil, they must uphold reciprocal commitments under international law.





Contrary to AES propaganda, the Nigerian aircraft: had prior clearance, followed ICAO emergency protocols, declared distress, and was compelled to land for safety reasons. Aviation experts noted that aircraft transponders may switch off during emergencies, which is normal and never justifies detention of crew members.





If every country were to behave as Burkina Faso did, global aviation would collapse into chaos. Officials warn that: Burkinabè aircraft could one day face emergencies and require landing in Nigerian airspace. If Nigeria were to apply the same hostile logic, lives could be lost unnecessarily. Aviation safety is built on mutual trust, not political revenge.



