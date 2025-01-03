Burna Boy Speaks Out After Video Showing Him Kicking a Fan on Stage Triggers Outrage

Burna Boy Speaks Out After Video Showing Him Kicking a Fan on Stage Sparks Outrage

Grammy award-winning musician Burna Boy has come under fire after a video showing him kicking a fan on stage went viral.

The video has sparked outrage and criticism on social media.

Burna Boy Kicks Fan in Viral Video

In the video that has captured the attention of social media users, Burna Boy is seen performing one of his hit songs on stage in Nigeria at the 2025 Lagos Countdown concert. While he was performing, a fan jumped on stage, walked towards him, and attempted to hug him.

Security quickly intervened and stopped the fan in his tracks before removing him from the stage. Burna Boy stopped the music and walked off from the stage.

The video, which has since gone viral, triggered outrage on social media, with users blasting him for the way he kicked his fan and for walking off the stage mid-performance. Many netizens accused him of treating his local fans in Nigeria with disrespect and disregard.

Burna Boy Explains Abrupt Stage Exit and Incident with Fan

In an attempt to quell the backlash, Burna Boy took to his Instagram Stories to clarify the situation. He explained that he left the stage abruptly because it was a free show and he had already performed well beyond the 10 minutes allocated to him.

“It was a free show. I was supposed to do 10 minutes and did almost one hour.

Explaining why he kicked a fan during his performance at the Lagos concert, Burna Boy revealed that he suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He emphasized that everyone is aware of his rule against people jumping on stage and startling him during performance.

Burna Boy Speaks Out After Video Showing Him Kicking a Fan on Stage Sparks Outrage



Burna Boy implored his fans not to jump on stage when he is performing.

“Everybody knows my rule about getting on stage and startling me when I’m performing.

“I had an amazing time with Lagos State last night. Don’t jump on my stage like that! I got PTSD. I love you all. Happy New Year.”