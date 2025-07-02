BUS FARE REDUCTION ONLY FOR PETROL VEHICLES – BTOAZ
Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ) Chairman Sydney Chewe says bus fare reductions will only apply to petrol-powered vehicles, following the recent drop in fuel prices.
According to the association, the reduction in petrol prices has surpassed the agreed threshold of K2 required to trigger a fare adjustment, while diesel prices have not met that mark.
As a result, fares for diesel-powered vehicles will remain unchanged.
Diamond TV
You are very stupid and idiot let government put a barn on your vehicles
Whaat?
Only petrol powered vehicles to reduce fares? Hell! How does that work?
Vyama threshold ni vanu what we know is pump price of fuel has come down tremendously so should the bus/transportation charges.
This is thinking backwards, are you saying a diesel bus going to Lilanda will maintain the same price while a petrol bus going to the same destination will reduce the price, is that not confusion.
We are sick and tired of this manipulation, can the minister concerned step in so that the fuel reductions that we have witnessed consistently over the last few months can be seen to benefit the general citizenry. Whenever there is an upward adjustment in the pump price, transporters don’t hesitate to hike the fares. Now that the pump prices are coming down, they are talking of thresholds!!! Nonsense!!!