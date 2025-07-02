BUS FARE REDUCTION ONLY FOR PETROL VEHICLES – BTOAZ





Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ) Chairman Sydney Chewe says bus fare reductions will only apply to petrol-powered vehicles, following the recent drop in fuel prices.





According to the association, the reduction in petrol prices has surpassed the agreed threshold of K2 required to trigger a fare adjustment, while diesel prices have not met that mark.





As a result, fares for diesel-powered vehicles will remain unchanged.



Diamond TV