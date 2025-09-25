Bushiri Congratulates President-Elect Mutharika, Urges Leaders to Avoid Past Mistakes

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) and The Jesus Nation Church, has extended his congratulations to President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika following his victory in the 2025 presidential elections.

In a statement, Bushiri described Mutharika’s win as a reflection of the trust Malawians have in his leadership, citing his “steadfast commitment to service, unity, and national development.”

“As you take up the mantle once again, it is my earnest prayer that God grants you wisdom, strength, and divine guidance to lead this great nation into a new era of peace, inclusiveness, and prosperity,” Bushiri said.

He further called on those joining Mutharika’s new administration to exercise humility and accountability, urging them to learn from past mistakes that once cost the trust of Malawians.

“This is a new mandate the Lord has entrusted to you for the people. Guard it with humility, diligence, and integrity, and ensure that history does not repeat itself,” he added.

Bushiri also reaffirmed his church’s commitment to pray for Mutharika’s administration, saying that “when righteous leaders are supported by prayer and integrity, a nation is blessed.”

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to officially declare Mutharika as President later today at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.