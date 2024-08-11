BY CHOSING A LIFE ON THE RUN,JJ Banda HAS EFFECTIVELY JAILED HIMSELF

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Living life on the run is undoubtedly a stressful experience, and fear becomes a constant companion for fugitives.

The fear of being caught, the fear of losing their freedom, and the fear of the unknown can have a profound impact on their mental well-being.

Such prolonged stress can lead to heightened anxiety, paranoia, and even the development of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Fugitives often have a heightened sense of anxiety and paranoia, constantly looking over their shoulder, and feeling a constant threat to their freedom. This fear can drive them to extreme measures, such as changing their appearance, using false identities, or seeking shelter in remote locations.

Sooner than later JJ Banda will realise that where he was whether in a hospital bed or in police holding cells,was far much better than where he’s hiding right now.

He’ll realise how important freedom is which he was enjoying where he was.

He may feel okay for the next few weeks or even a month or two in hiding, but after that he will come to terms with the complications and realities of life on the run or that of creating an environment of solitary confinement for himself.

He’ll come to realise that hiding from the law is very expensive because whatever he wants,he has to pay someone trustworthy to do it for him.

He’ll come to learn that there’s nothing more important than one’s freedom on this earth.

He’ll reach a point where any sound of a vehicle by the gate will be enough to trigger his adrenaline, any knock on the door will make him lose appetite no matter how hungry he was.His ears and eyes will always be tuned to hear strange sounds.

Very soon JJ will come to realise that his new fugitive life on the run is worse than being in police cells.

He’ll realise that what he thought he was running away to meet his freedom ,technically, he was sending himself to prison,a prison where he cannot move a few metres from his hiding room,a prison where he cannot talk or laugh loudly for fear of anyone. A prison where he’s not free to meet and talk to anyone for fear that he might be exposed.

What JJ must know is that the psychological effects of isolation continue long after he’ll freed from solitary, affecting society as a whole.

He’s basically in solitary confinement where he’d even be envying the freedom of movement of a zooming fly past his face or an ant crawling freely on the wall.

JJ was better off facing his charges whilst maintaining his freedom of meeting whoever he so desires including accessing his Lawyers without any fears.

When he’s fantasies and illusions will be over,JJ will come back to reality that he has effectively sentenced himself,

I submit

Mupishi Jones

