BY ELECTIONS UNDER UPND HAVE BECOME EXTREMELY VIOLENT- Edwin Lifwekelo

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

15/01/2025

BY ELECTIONS UNDER UPND HAVE BECOME EXTREMELY VIOLENT .

Let the people talk.

It was clear dishonest for President Hakainde Hichilema to claim that by elections under the UPND administration have been violence Free.

Zambians are Aware of the chaos and mayhem the UPND cadres caused in Kawambwa.



Zambia has experienced unprecedented political violence under President Hakainde Hichilema than at any other time.

it will not do for the state to continue to gag Free expression of citizens, especially those who are outspoken,or want to express opinion on matters deemed to be in public interest.

Allow people to speak out so that you as leaders get the chance to improve.

So sad to see how governance institutions have been weaponised to disadvantage and penalize those from the opposition political parties.

Unfortunately under the UPND government impunity has become synonymous with the rule of law thereby eroding public trust.

On threats to deregister PF by PS Akafumba.

All we can say to Akafumba is Sir please learn to grow up,stop playing petty Politics .



What’s the desperation?

Deregister PF and Collapse government.

Zambia will be forced to go for early elections should the Registrar of Societies proceed to deregister the Patriotic Front,the largest opposition Political because Parliament will have to dissolve itself with only the UPND members in the house.

Patriotic Front is not going to die, Pf will continue to serve Zambians by providing Checks and balances to the UPND .

Deregistration of the PF as the largest opposition political party has the Potential to Collapse the government as Parliament would have to dissolve itself for lack of quorum .

The UPND government should be Careful in how it was going to manage the deregistration of the PF because all the Members of Parliament for the former ruling party would immediately cease to be lawmakers

There would be no Parliament should the PF be deregistered because all the Members of Parliament who were Sponsored by the opposition PF will have to vacate the House which would then compel President Hakainde Hichilema to call for fresh elections





Zambia would then be plunged into a Constitution crisis should the Registrar of Societies go ahead to deregister the country s biggest opposition political party.

There is need for Registrar of Societies to undergo reforms so that it did not have to be used to punishing perceived Political Opponents

Allow pf to coexist, fight hunger and poverty deregistering pf will not reduce the price of Mealie Meal and fuel.

Edwin Lifwekelo

PF media director

lusaka -zambia

15/01/2025