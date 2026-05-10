BYE, I WILL NOT CONTEST AS MP- NEWTON SAMAKAYI ( MWINILUNG’A MP)

MWINILUNGA, May 10, 2026— Mwinilunga Member of Parliament Hon. Newton Samakayi has confirmed he will not contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a statement issued this morning, Samakayi said he will not stand but to instead join the UPND Presidential Campaign team.

“I will remain loyal to the party and to the President to ensure that we retain the presidency and continue with our good policies,” Samakayi said.

He urged his supporters in Mwinilunga East and West to back President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in the forthcoming elections.

“I have the confidence as always that we will retain the UPND and our leader as a vehicle and the driver respectively for development of our district, province and the country as a unit,” he said.

Samakayi thanked the President and the people of Mwinilunga for their support during his tenure.

“It was so wonderful working with you all and your support and love is your legacy to me. God sometimes shifts destinies and we shall always abide by his guidance,” he said.

He signed off the statement as “Your Land Rover 109. Hon Newton Samakayi.”

By North-Western My Home