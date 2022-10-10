CABINET ACTS ON DEATH PENALTY

Cabinet has approved the review of the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code which will lead to the abolishment of the death penalty.

The move by Cabinet follows President Hakainde Hichilema’s announcement in May this year that the death penalty will soon be abolished.

Justice Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, says the Ministry has started the process of reviewing the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code following Cabinet’s approval.

Haimbe maintains that Zambia is abolishing the death penalty in order to protect the sanctity of life.

Speaking when he officiated at the 20th anniversary of the World Day Against Death Penalty in Lusaka, Monday, the Minister said any form of torture will not be condoned by government.

Meanwhile, European Union Deputy Head of Mission, Bruno Hanses, said the EU and the Germany Government are providing 26 million Euros to support the review of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Penal Code.

And Human Rights Commission-HRC Chairperson, Mudford Mwandenga welcomed government‘s resolve to abolish the Death Penalty.

In a speech read for him by HRC Commissioner, Emmanuel Chikoya, Mwandenga said the death penalty is torturous and cruel and it does not need to remain in the country’s statutes.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Beatrice Muthali, noted that Zambia has shown strong political leadership in the abolishment of the death penalty.

In a speech read on her behalf by UN Senior Human Rights Advisor Dutima Bhagwandin, she stated that after abolishing the death penalty, government should go further to amend defence acts and military codes to remove provisions for capital punishments.