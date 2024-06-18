I WOULD RATE ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY STATUS UNDER THE UPND AT 2/10 – MUKANDILA

….as he laments the abuse of the law, violation of people’s rights and freedoms

Lusaka… Tuesday, June 18, 2024 ( SMART EAGLES)

Lusaka Lawyer and Matero Strongman Celestine Mambula Mukandila says there is a selective application of justice under the UPND regime.

And Mr. Mukandila said there is several breakdown of the rule of law which has put the country’s democracy under serious threat.

Speaking when he featured on Lusaka Radio program dubbed ‘Matters of national interest’, Monday, Mukandila rated the country’s democracy to 2 out of 10.

“Looking at the overview of our democracy status in Zambia, would rate it at a good 2/10 and the reason is very simple because apparently, our democratic space has continued to shrink to levels that I think have become too apparent. I think also the Zambian people are seeing what is going on. Zambian people are subjected to their human rights being violated by the regime. By the regime I mean Hakainde Hichilema led regime,” he said.

He further said the country has lost its freedom of association under the UPND regime.

“We have a situation where the freedom of association, assembly, speech is being carteled day in and day out by the Hakainde led regime police. So, it has become a point of worry. Political parties in opposition are being threatened with arrests, freedom of assembly are not being granted or enjoyed and these constitutionally guarantee human rights. Unfortunately, what we are seeing is a total violation of the constitution,” he added.

Mr Mukandila said the UPND has not only arrested opposition leader but journalists as well.

“What we are seeing in the UPND is a complete abuse of the law and abuse of the power by arresting the fourth estate where journalist is also being threatened. Journalist are even scared to move with these politicians because they will be equally arrested,” he said.

He condemned the act by the police to block the former president from worshiping on the Copperbelt.

“Why should it be a trend that whenever president Lungu goes to pray, he should be blocked and surrounded by police. Can there be freedom of worship in the country? It’s sad that the church which is supposed to be a safe place is now being guarded by police just because the opposition leader is present,” said Mukandila.

