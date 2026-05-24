You can’t handover to a group of failures, Nalumango tells supporters



VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says Zambia needs to continue with President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.





And Nalumango says Zambia is coming from economic management failures.



Addressing supporters shortly after being declared validly nominated alongside President Hichilema, Nalumango said that there is need to remind Zambia’s where the country is coming from.





“We have to remind the Zambians as to where we came from. From the violence that we have run away from. From the failure of management of our economy. From terrible unemployment.





“Mr. President [Hakainde Hichilema] indeed, the work goes on. We have to continue, that is why the President [Hichilema] must be re-elected because of what he has done,” Vice-President Nalumango remarked.





She says the UPND government should continue because there is still work to do.



“We must continue because the work is still there. You can’t hand over to a group of failures. We have to be united, as our name is. We walk together in unity from today to ensure that Zambians remember where we come from.





“They [Zambians] also remember what achievements have been done in the last four years, nine months. Life has been changing and we’ll do better,” Nalumango said adding that, “I am in the Presidency, I won’t speak too much but say, a new era has come.”



©️ TV Yatu May 24, 2026.