Tonse Alliance Collapse — Opposition Fails to File in Key Parliamentary and Ward Races





NRPUP Tonse Alliance, led by Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu, has failed to file nominations for parliamentary, council chairperson, and ward elections in several parts of the country.





The alliance did not field parliamentary candidates in 75 constituencies out of Zambia’s 226 seats — representing nearly 33% of all constituencies nationwide.





In local government elections, the alliance also failed to file nominations in 89 out of 116 council chairperson positions, accounting for about 77% of the available seats.





Additionally, no candidates were filed in 436 wards out of the country’s 1,858 wards, leaving almost 23% without representation from the alliance.





The development has contributed to a sharp increase in the number of unopposed candidates in this year’s general elections, making it one of the highest levels of uncontested positions recorded in Zambia’s recent electoral history.

Source: Muvi TV