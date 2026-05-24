WE JUST NEED 75% IN 5 PROVINCES TO WIN 2026 ELECTIONS – MUNIR ZULU



Former Lumezi constituency member of Parliament Munir Zulu says the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance has won this August 2026 presidential election.





Zulu who is one of the key campaign figures in the main opposition Alliance says the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance must focus on its stronghold and win by 75% and it is game over. He has advised members against crying for the lost unopposed seats at Parliamentary and local government in the Zambezi region.





He said focusing on the votes which the opposition can win is the surest way of acduralizing the 2026 victory.



“Elections are won by the people who show up, not by the empty spaces on a map. Our path to victory is clear, focused, and entirely within our reach;” Zulu said. ” Let’s channel our anxiety into action, turn out every single vote in our strongholds, and prove that a dedicated majority always beats a complacent status quo.”





Zulu who lost his seat after he was sent to jail said, “the map might look challenging today, but energy, momentum, and voter turnout are what decide tomorrow. Keep the faith, keep organizing, and let’s win where it counts.”



He said the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance can win the general election with five provinces.





“History has shown us that the we can win the election without banking on votes from certain terrain. We just need to get 75 percent of the total votes cast in five Provinces and we are done.,” said Zulu.





He has called on members to remain calm and keep the hope alive.



Zambia has 10 provinces and according to previous stats, the two major provinces – Lusaka and Copperbelt have previously determined who forms government.

#zambiageneralelection2026 #elections #Zambia #ZambianEye