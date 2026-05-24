I WENT INDEPENDENT AFTER FEELING BETRAYED BY UPND SAYS MAPUSHI



By Grace Banda



Keembe East Aspiring Independent Member of Parliament Alex Chipo Mapushi says he decided to contest as an independent candidate after feeling betrayed by the adoption process within the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Speaking when he features on a special interview on Keembe FM Radio Station, Mr. Mapushi said contesting as an independent candidate does not mean he has abandoned UPND, stressing that the party remains close to his heart.





Mapushi who is also Former Lusaka Province Deputy Permanent Secretary explained that he chose the independent route because he believed there was no fair play during the selection process for parliamentary candidates.





He emphasized that the Constitution allows candidates to stand as independents and added that taking up an independent ticket should not be interpreted as rejecting the party.





He further pledged that if elected, he would focus on improving roads, constructing a district hospital, establishing a youth resource centre, supporting decentralisation in the council, building police posts and clinics through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and empowering youths with fish farming projects.





Meanwhile, his campaign manager Kelvin Chikatula said residents of Keembe East continue to face serious developmental challenges, especially poor road infrastructure in areas such as Landless Corner, Kafushi and Mutemba. He also raised concerns over the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), claiming that some fertilizer meant for farmers is allegedly being stolen.





He said the candidate’s campaign symbol is “Chilimba.”



Listen to Keembe FM 103.5 from Chibombo live on Radio Garden: https://radio.garden/listen/keembe-fm-103-5/qj0ctvm3