EIGHT CANDIDATES MAKE FINAL BALLOT FOR ROMA PARLIAMENTARY RACE



By Makasa chanda



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has released the ballot paper for the Roma Constituency National Assembly election, with eight candidates set to contest the parliamentary seat in the August 13, 2026 General Election.





The ballot features a mix of independent candidates and representatives from political parties, highlighting what is expected to be a competitive race in one of Lusaka’s key constituencies.





The candidates appearing on the ballot are Francis Mulenga (Independent), Sean Tembo (Independent), Gilead Mwenya (Independent), Zhane Chungu of the Socialist Party, Chilando Chitangala of the Resolute Party, Tobias Banda (Independent), Josphat Kasikili of the United Party for National Development (UPND), and Robert Chansa of Citizens First.





Independent candidates account for half of the contenders on the ballot, reflecting growing interest among non-party affiliated aspirants in seeking elective office.





Each candidate is identified by a photograph and party symbol, in line with ECZ regulations designed to assist voters in easily identifying their preferred candidates.





The National Assembly election will be held alongside the Presidential and Local Government elections on August 13, 2026, as Zambians head to the polls to elect leaders at various levels of government.





Roma Constituency, located in Lusaka, is expected to attract significant attention as candidates intensify campaigns aimed at securing support ahead of polling day.





The ECZ has continued preparations for the elections, urging voters to familiarize themselves with ballot papers and electoral procedures before casting their votes.