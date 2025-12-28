CAF Fines Egypt US$5,000 After Zimbabwe Match

CAF Fines Egypt US$5,000 for Media Snub After Zimbabwe Match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined Egypt for failing to meet its media obligations following their opening match against Zimbabwe at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The seven-time African champions were handed a US$5,000 fine after players and technical staff did not engage with journalists in the designated mixed zone after the final whistle.

CAF Cites Breach of Media Regulations

In a statement, CAF said the sanction was imposed after the entire Egyptian delegation bypassed post-match media duties, walking past reporters without answering questions.

CAF regulations require teams to make players and officials available to the media after matches, a condition the governing body says is essential for maintaining transparency and promoting the tournament.

Warning Issued Ahead of South Africa Clash

Alongside the fine, CAF issued a firm warning to the Pharaohs, cautioning that repeat offences would attract more severe penalties.

The governing body specifically referenced Egypt’s Matchday Two fixture against South Africa, stressing that compliance with media protocols will be closely monitored.

Stricter Sanctions Loom

CAF said it would not hesitate to impose harsher measures should Egypt again fail to fulfil their responsibilities, underlining that media access remains a non-negotiable part of the AFCON competition framework.

Egypt face South Africa later today, with the spotlight firmly on both their on-field performance and their adherence to tournament regulations.

Social Media Reacts

The incident sparked criticism from fans, with many questioning Egypt’s decision to ignore mandatory media duties despite winning the match. Others argued that the fine was too lenient and said the episode reflected poorly on the team’s sportsmanship.

Here are some of the comments:



@OppNaija;

I’d understand it if Egypt was avoiding media duties because they lost their opening game, but they didn’t, they won. If the rules are they media duties are mandatory, they should respect the rules and adhere to them.

@ImMESHB;

Imagine refusing to speak to journalists after you won the match, what will happen after they lose to South Africa 🇿🇦

@OfficialX_O;

What’s a $5,000 fine to a country like Egypt with a GDP exceeding $380B? If CAF were truly serious, they should have imposed a ban on the team instead.

@325C_K;

Terrible sportsmanship