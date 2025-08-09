Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize 

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet says he has formally nominated former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his “extraordinary statesmanship” in ending a recent border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, August 7, Hun Manet shared a letter sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, crediting Trump with playing a decisive role in de-escalating one of the region’s most dangerous flare-ups in years.

“This timely intervention, which averted a potentially devastating conflict, was vital in preventing great loss of life and paved the way for the restoration of peace,” the letter read.

According to Reuters, Trump made a July 26 phone call to the leaders of both Cambodia and Thailand, breaking a stalemate in peace efforts. Two days later, negotiations in Malaysia produced a ceasefire agreement. On Thursday, both nations pledged to avoid renewed hostilities and allow Southeast Asian observers.

The five-day conflict, which began with small arms fire, escalated into heavy artillery, rocket exchanges, and an F-16 airstrike by Thailand. It left 43 people dead and displaced more than 300,000 residents.

The move to nominate Trump had been hinted at last week by Cambodia’s deputy prime minister, who also thanked Trump for sharply reducing a threatened U.S. tariff on Cambodian garment exports from 49% to 19% — a change he said saved a vital sector of the nation’s economy.

Other countries have also credited Trump for conflict mediation. Pakistan announced in June that it would recommend him for the award for his role in easing tensions with India, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed last month that he had also submitted Trump’s name.