CAMPAIGNS WIND DOWN AS MFUWE RESIDENTS HEAD TO THE POLLS TOMORROW

Key takeaway points

✅ Campaigns End in Mfuwe Ahead of August 7 By-Election

UPND concludes its campaign activities as voters prepare to head to the polls.


✅ UPND Confident of Victory

Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu cites development achievements under President Hakainde Hichilema as the basis for confidence.



✅ Government Achievements Highlighted

• Economic roadmap and debt restructuring efforts.
• Freedom of speech and association maintained.
• Empowerment programs and skills training introduced.



✅ Call to Action for Voters

Mr. Nkandu urges Mfuwe residents to vote for UPND candidate Malama Mufunelo to protect CDF and strengthen the community-government link.



✅ Candidate’s Commitment

Mr. Mufunelo promises efficient service delivery, economic empowerment, and inclusive development for Mfuwe.



✅ Strong Campaign Team

Mr. Nkandu was joined by senior UPND officials including Gilbert Liswaniso, Florence Chama Mweene, and others to rally support.



✅ Election Contestants

The by-election features candidates from UPND, SP, and NSP under the Tonse Alliance.

UPND Media Team

