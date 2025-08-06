CAMPAIGNS WIND DOWN AS MFUWE RESIDENTS HEAD TO THE POLLS TOMORROW



Key takeaway points



✅ Campaigns End in Mfuwe Ahead of August 7 By-Election



UPND concludes its campaign activities as voters prepare to head to the polls.





✅ UPND Confident of Victory



Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu cites development achievements under President Hakainde Hichilema as the basis for confidence.





✅ Government Achievements Highlighted



• Economic roadmap and debt restructuring efforts.

• Freedom of speech and association maintained.

• Empowerment programs and skills training introduced.





✅ Call to Action for Voters



Mr. Nkandu urges Mfuwe residents to vote for UPND candidate Malama Mufunelo to protect CDF and strengthen the community-government link.





✅ Candidate’s Commitment



Mr. Mufunelo promises efficient service delivery, economic empowerment, and inclusive development for Mfuwe.





✅ Strong Campaign Team



Mr. Nkandu was joined by senior UPND officials including Gilbert Liswaniso, Florence Chama Mweene, and others to rally support.





✅ Election Contestants



The by-election features candidates from UPND, SP, and NSP under the Tonse Alliance.



© UPND Media Team