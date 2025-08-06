CAMPAIGNS WIND DOWN AS MFUWE RESIDENTS HEAD TO THE POLLS TOMORROW
Key takeaway points
✅ Campaigns End in Mfuwe Ahead of August 7 By-Election
UPND concludes its campaign activities as voters prepare to head to the polls.
✅ UPND Confident of Victory
Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu cites development achievements under President Hakainde Hichilema as the basis for confidence.
✅ Government Achievements Highlighted
• Economic roadmap and debt restructuring efforts.
• Freedom of speech and association maintained.
• Empowerment programs and skills training introduced.
✅ Call to Action for Voters
Mr. Nkandu urges Mfuwe residents to vote for UPND candidate Malama Mufunelo to protect CDF and strengthen the community-government link.
✅ Candidate’s Commitment
Mr. Mufunelo promises efficient service delivery, economic empowerment, and inclusive development for Mfuwe.
✅ Strong Campaign Team
Mr. Nkandu was joined by senior UPND officials including Gilbert Liswaniso, Florence Chama Mweene, and others to rally support.
✅ Election Contestants
The by-election features candidates from UPND, SP, and NSP under the Tonse Alliance.
© UPND Media Team