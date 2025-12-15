Canada Joins U.S. & China in Travel Warning for South Africa



Canada has joined the United States and China in issuing travel warnings to their citizens about visiting South Africa, citing growing security concerns.





Canadian authorities are urging travellers to exercise a high degree of caution, pointing to high levels of violent crime, including armed robbery, carjackings, assaults, and incidents of “express kidnappings” targeting both locals and foreigners.





The advisory highlights risks in major cities, especially at night, on roads leading from airports, and in some tourist areas. Visitors are advised to remain vigilant, avoid traveling after dark, and use trusted transport and accommodation services.





The U.S. and China have issued similar warnings, reinforcing concerns about personal safety and security risks in the country.





Despite these advisories, South Africa remains a popular destination, but foreign governments are encouraging travellers to take extra precautions and stay informed before and during their trips.