Canada joins US in warning travellers about safety risks in South Africa



Canada has issued a heightened travel advisory for South Africa, citing widespread violent crime, kidnapping risks, and increased danger in urban centres, on major roads, and near airports, particularly after dark.





The advisory warns Canadian travellers to exercise extreme caution, with incidents such as armed robberies, hijackings, express kidnappings, and assaults occurring frequently. Both locals and tourists are targeted, the advisory notes.



Road travel remains a major concern. Criminals have been known to stop motorists using tactics like scattering nails on highways or impersonating police officers, particularly along high‑risk routes outside major cities. Airport precincts are also considered unsafe, with reports of travellers being followed and robbed after leaving terminals.





Canadian authorities urge citizens to stick to well-known routes, travel during daylight hours, secure accommodation in safe areas, and keep valuables out of sight.





This warning echoes those from other international governments, including the United States and China.





While South Africa remains a popular destination for tourists, the Canadian advisory serves as a reminder that caution and preparation are essential for those travelling across the country.