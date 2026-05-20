CANDIDATES FAIL TO SUCCESSFULLY FILE IN NOMINATIONS AS EXERCISE BEGINS IN NAKONDE



Nominations for parliamentary candidates in Nakonde District have started, but by press time (12:00HRS) no aspiring candidate has successfully filed in nomination papers due to failure to meet mandatory requirements set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





The nomination exercise officially commenced at 09:00 hours in accordance with the ECZ timetable for Nakonde Constituency, where four candidates were scheduled to file between 09:00 and 11:00 hours.





The National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) was expected to file first, followed by the United Party for National Development (UPND), then the Socialist Party, and finally an independent candidate for today.





The first candidate to appear was NRPUP’s Michael Kanyanya Siame, who arrived at the nomination centre at the scheduled time but failed to proceed with filing after not meeting several requirements.





Nakonde District Electoral Officer Donald Mwanza told Chete FM Radio that the candidate had neither completed the nomination form in advance nor obtained a nomination certificate as required under ECZ procedures.





He further explained that some supporters who accompanied the candidate were not registered voters in Nakonde Constituency.



According to ECZ requirements, a parliamentary candidate must be escorted by fifteen registered voters from the respective constituency.





The candidate was therefore advised to return after fulfilling all nomination conditions.





UPND candidate Simon Simwanza also did not immediately file his nomination after arriving without a Zambia Revenue Authority tax clearance certificate, which is a compulsory document for all aspiring candidates.





He is currently processing the document and has been rescheduled to file between 13:00 and 14:00 hours.



The Socialist Party, which was scheduled to present its candidate between 11:00 and 12:00 hours, had not arrived at the nomination centre by the time of this report, leaving the nomination process without any successful filing despite nominations being officially open.





In Mwenzo Constituency, NRPUP candidate Lukas Simumba is scheduled to file nominations tomorrow, while UPND candidate Nathan Musingwa Siame is expected to file later today at 14:00 hours.





Meanwhile, the ECZ has adjusted the nomination programme after extending the filing period for parliamentary candidates from Wednesday only to Friday to allow more time for candidates to complete documentation.





Council chairperson nominations have also been moved from the Civic Centre to Katozi in Nakonde Ward, while ward councillor nominations will take place in respective wards, with Mwenzo conducting nominations tomorrow and Nakonde scheduled for Friday.





As at press time, nominations remain underway in Nakonde District, but no parliamentary candidate has successfully filed nomination papers mainly due to incomplete documentation and failure to meet ECZ requirements.



Chete FM