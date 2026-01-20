“Can’t Wait to Regain Freedom” – Portable Reportedly Welcomes Baby While in Prison





Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reportedly become a father again, welcoming a new baby with his first wife, Omobewaji. However, the celebration is bittersweet as the “Zazu” crooner remains in prison custody.





Joy Behind Bars



According to sources speaking to The Nation, the news of the birth was conveyed to the singer in detention, sparking visible excitement. Despite his current predicament, the insider revealed that Portable became emotional upon hearing the good news and expressed that he “can’t wait to regain freedom” so he can hold his child for the first time.





Legal Hurdles



The singer was remanded in custody following his arraignment on a nine-count criminal charge at the Federal High Court in Ota, Ogun State, on Monday, January 12, 2026. The presiding judge declined his initial bail application due to the absence of the assaulted police officer in court. His bail hearing is scheduled for consideration today, Monday, January 19.





Ashabi Simple’s Allegations



The arrest was triggered by a complaint from his other wife, Ashabi Simple, regarding a violent altercation. She alleged that Portable physically attacked her siblings, punching her brother in the eye and slapping her sister over an online comment. Describing the terrifying nature of the assault, she claimed the singer threatened her life.





She recounted:



“He came at me with an axe,”



The report also noted previous allegations by another baby mama, Honey Berry, who claimed the singer had been physically abusive toward her during pregnancy.