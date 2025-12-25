Captain Ibrahim Traore is the next president of the Sahel States

Captain Ibrahim Traoré Takes Over AES Presidency, Vows Strong Action Against T*rror!sm





Burkina Faso’s  leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has officially taken over the rotating presidency of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a regional bloc uniting Burkina Faso, Mali , and Niger .





Speaking during the latest AES summit, Captain Traoré called for large-scale, coordinated military operations against terrorist and extremist groups operating across the Sahel.





He stressed that the alliance must move beyond declarations and translate its joint security structures into real action on the ground.





The alliance, formed after the three countries exited ECOWAS, continues to position itself as a new security and political force in West Africa amid persistent instability in the Sahel.