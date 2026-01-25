CAPTAIN TRAORÉ BUILDS WHAT 60-YEAR-OLD NATIONS CAN’T — BURKINA FASO TAKES FULL CONTROL OF ITS DATA



BURKINA FASO JUST SHAMED THE WHOLE CONTINENT





President Ibrahim Traoré inaugurated two state-owned data centers Friday, costing 16 billion CFA francs ($28.6 million) . No foreign control. No external hosting. Full digital sovereignty.





Traoré denounced Burkina Faso’s dependence on hosting data abroad and announced the country is developing its own internal solutions . Officials expect to save 30 billion CFA francs over five years by cutting foreign hosting costs .





This is the same Burkina Faso some call “small” and “poor.”



While other African giants still rent foreign servers to store national secrets, Captain Traoré built his own in MONTHS. Burkina Faso allocated 61 billion CFA francs ($109.4 million) for digital projects in 2026 nearly DOUBLE last year’s budget.





THE QUESTION FOR AFRICA:



➡️Why can’t NIGERIA do this?



➡️Why can’t KENYA do this?



➡️Why can’t SOUTH AFRICA do this?





After 60+ years of independence, African giants still store their data on foreign servers while Burkina Faso under sanctions, fighting terrorism, facing coups builds digital independence.





CAPTAIN IBRAHIM TRAORÉ is proving that VISION beats EXCUSES.



Leadership is not about resources.

It’s about WILL.



African hype media