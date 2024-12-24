Cardi B Accuses Tasha K Of Hiding Money To Evade $3.4M Judgment

Cardi B and gossip blogger, Tasha K, have been battling it out in court for a while now, and it appears as if the musician has no plans of backing down.

Cardi reportedly sued Tasha K back in 2019 for alleged defamation, she accused her of carrying out a “malicious campaign” to damage her reputation, leading to the court ultimately ruling in her favour, with an award of almost $4 million, money she is yet to see.

Tasha K filed for bankruptcy in 2023, claiming that she had less than $60K in total assets, but that did little to stop Cardi B, who has offered the judge evidence to support her claims that Tasha K is allegedly hiding money offshore. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, she accuses Tasha K of fraudulently transferring assets and income out of her name and into her husband’s.

She also alleges that Tasha K holds multiple offshore trust accounts in the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia. Cardi B goes on to add that despite the internet personality telling the court that she can’t afford to pay off what she owes, she’s living a “life in luxury”.

Available information also reveals that she and her husband have even recently moved into a deluxe apartment, which costs them $7K per month.

In the documents, Cardi also cites various social media posts in which Tasha K flaunts high-end clothes, jewelry, and more. She’s asking the judge to dismiss Tasha’s bankruptcy case and to block her from refining for another two years. At the time of writing, Tasha K has yet to respond.

In other news, Cardi B, has recently taken to Twitter Spaces to address a number of issues about various aspects of her life.

This follows criticisms from people who are surprised she is almost always at a party or an entertainment event and having fun.

The entertainer has been seen in a significant number of parties lately, and she has since been fighting off an impression that she is being irresponsible, especially since she is a mother.