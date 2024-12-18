Cardi B and Offset iron out their differences as he tosses dollar bills her way

Cardi B and Offset’s stormy relationship appears to have calmed, following a turbulent period marked by divorce filings. Despite their rocky past, the couple is now on amicable terms.

Cardi B revealed that they’ve reached a positive place, successfully co-parenting their three children and finding a harmonious balance, as reported by PEOPLE.

“We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy,” she said on a live X Spaces on Saturday, December 14, according to a recording posted by The Jasmine Brand. “We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re really healthy co-parenting.”

Cardi B, 32, and Offset, 33, share three children: daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a baby girl born in September. The couple, who recently partied together in Miami, married in 2017.

Cardi B initially filed for divorce in September 2020 but reconciled with Offset before filing again in July. A representative told PEOPLE the split wasn’t due to cheating rumors but had been a long time coming.

Cardi B shared on X that she’s been feeling “really great” lately, marking a positive shift from the difficult months following her divorce.

“We’ve been really happy. I feel like this week has been the less drama week,” she said. “‘Cause for the past three months, it’s been drama, it’s been arguing, it’s been craziness. But this week, it’s been like, eight days that there’s no drama, there’s no bulls—. It’s getting to the point where everybody’s moving on very healthy.”

The rapper also implied that she and Offset have started seeing other people, saying they’ve adopted a “I don’t bother you, you don’t bother me” mentality when it comes to dating.

“You heard I’m with a n—-, don’t bother me,” she said. “I hear you with a bitch, I don’t bother you. So we’ve been on good terms.”

Cardi B’s remarks coincided with Offset’s 33rd birthday on December 14. According to Page Six, he celebrated at a Miami club, where Cardi B was also present. While it’s unclear if they attended together, social media footage showed Offset watching Cardi B twerk in a skintight bodysuit while tossing dollar bills her way.

Cardi B shared, then deleted, a screenshot of a text exchange where Offset asked her to “come over,” and she rejected him, vowing never to sleep with him again. This post followed the hacking of Offset’s social media, which led to leaked private conversations between the pair, according to Hip Hop DX.

In her X Spaces live, Cardi B confirmed the hack, and explained that she’d posted text messages herself “because I really don’t like when n—– try to play me like I’m not the baddest bitch.”