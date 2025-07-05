BREAKING | Cash Queen Faith Musonda Charged With Espionage, Faces Up To 20 Years in Prison





Good morning, Zambia. In a dramatic escalation of her legal troubles, former ZNBC presenter and controversial businesswoman Faith Musonda has now been formally charged with espionage, a grave offence under Zambian law that carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.





According to reliable security sources, Musonda is currently being held at Kabwata Police Station after being transferred from Woodlands, where she spent two nights in detention following her headline-grabbing storming of Community House, the official residence of President Hakainde Hichilema, earlier this week.





⬆️ A Sudden Turn



What began as a bizarre case of “conduct likely to cause a breach of peace” after Musonda showed up unannounced demanding an audience with the First Lady has now spiralled into something far more serious. Police say their investigations into her actions and prior conduct have triggered the rare and highly sensitive charge of espionage, an accusation often linked to threats against state security.





Law enforcement remains tight-lipped about what specific information or activities form the basis of this charge, but legal experts note that Zambia’s Espionage Act is sweeping. It can apply to anyone who unlawfully obtains, communicates, or attempts to pass on classified information to a foreign entity.





 A Familiar Name



Musonda shot to public infamy in 2021 when she was found in possession of millions in cash, US dollars and local currency, stashed away in her Lusaka residence, leading to a high-profile asset forfeiture case. She cut a deal with the Anti-Corruption Commission then, forfeiting properties worth over K21 million, but avoided prosecution.





Now, those old shadows have come back to haunt her. Her dramatic, unexplained visit to Community House, the nerve centre of state power, has raised eyebrows about her motives and the broader story behind her actions.





 What Next?



Zambian law provides that espionage cases are handled with extraordinary secrecy due to national security concerns. If the charge is upheld in court, Musonda faces no ordinary trial but a potential landmark legal battle that will test her past dealings, her links, and perhaps reveal more about what she was really seeking when she confronted the gates of the President’s residence.





Her legal team, led by lawyer Charles Changano, has yet to issue a fresh statement since the new charge. On Wednesday, they claimed Musonda had merely gone to make an appointment with the First Lady, an explanation that now appears almost irrelevant in the face of this grave new allegation.





For now, Faith Musonda, once a familiar face on national TV, sits in police detention, facing the prospect of spending the next two decades behind prison walls if found guilty.





We’ll keep tracking this fast-moving story.



Source: The People’s Brief